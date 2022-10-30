NAFO Global Kuwait, a non-profit socio-cultural organization, will present its new edition of business awards during its annual day celebration on November 4, at the American International School (AIS).

The event titled ‘Pragathi’ will also witness a riveting musical performance by well known band “Pragathi” led by the award-winning Indian playback singer and vocalist Dr K S Harisankar. The band would also be featuring Nithya Mammen, leading playback singer and an artiste with a mesmerizing voice.

This NAFO Global Business Awards will be presented under three categories to four exemplary business leaders who are game-changers in their respective business domains.

With successful businesses, they’ve molded themselves to become role models for aspiring community members, according to NAFO Global office-bearers.

The NAFO Global Business Leader Awards will be presented to two inspirational leaders who have set benchmarks in their business domains, with impactful humanitarian initiatives and social responsibility programs, in addition to their corporate successes.

In addition, NAFO Global Best Entrepreneurship Award and NAFO Global Corporate Icon Award will also be conferred on two outstanding personalities who have made remarkable achievements in their respective business domains.

The awards have been instituted with an objective to motivate and inspire the aspiring community members.