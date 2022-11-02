NAFO Global Kuwait has announced the winners of its prestigious ‘NAFO Global Business Awards 2022’ which will be presented at a glittering ceremony during its anniversary celebration ‘Pragathi’ on Friday, 4th November at the American International School, Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, will be presented NAFO Global Business Leader Award while N K Ramachandran Menon, Chairman, Bhavans Middle East, will be conferred NAFO Global Education Leader Award.

NAFO Global Entrepreneurship Award will be presented to Mohandas Kizhakke, Managing Director, Captain Fisher Food Stuff Co and NAFO Global Corporate Icon Award will be bestowed on Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways. The awards will be presented in three categories to four exemplary personalities who are game-changers in their respective business domains.

“They are not only successful in their businesses, but have become role models for aspiring community members,” NAFO Global Kuwait said in a press release.

Adeeb Ahamed, a multi-faceted professional spearheading several companies in the financial services, retail, F&B and hospitality sectors, has become an inspirational leader. He has demonstrated fantastically a growing dedication to responsible business practices, the release said.

Ramachandran Menon, a man of ordinary talent who attained greater heights with his extraordinary perseverance, mastered all challenges and became an iconic leader in the education sector, it said. Mohandas Kizhakke, over the years, has built his company into a strong and sustainable seafood company safeguarding client values in an industry that is strictly regulated domestically and globally, the release said.

Rohit Ramachandran is credited with turning around Jazeera Airways and putting it on the path to profitable growth. With over twenty years of aviation experience, Rohit has worked with four major Airlines on three continents. The awards have been instituted with an objective to motivate and inspire the leaders and torch-bearers of the corporate world.

Since its inception, NAFO Business Awards have focused on entrepreneurship and corporate excellence. This year, NAFO Global has added a new segment ‘Leadership’ to this year’s edition of Business Awards, the release said. The award committee was looking for business leaders who have been agenda-leading in corporate responsibility with innovative business projects. The committee considered an impressive shortlist of initiatives by leading companies and organizations, demonstrating the strategic importance of sustainability to their business or organizational activities for awards.

The award ceremony will take place on the occasion of NAFO Global Kuwait’s 19th annual day event ‘Pragathi.’ Another highlight of the event will be the performance of the well-known music band “Pragathi” led by award-winning Indian playback singer and vocalist Dr K S Harisankar. Nithya Mammen, the ‘sensational singer’ and an artiste with a mesmerizing voice, will be an added attraction of the band. The band has become a YouTube sensation and has garnered over 100+ million views on various performances and albums.

NAFO Global-Kuwait is a non-profit nonpolitical socio-cultural organization of likeminded families, and is registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. The primary goal is to help and support the underprivileged section of our society by providing educational aid, medical treatment support and various other welfare assistances. Additionally, it is dedicated to advancing the principles and practice of strategic educational, cultural and social empowerment of the future generation.