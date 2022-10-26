The Ministry of Electricity and Water and the Public Corporation for Housing Welfare held a joint meeting on Monday, concluding with an agreement that the N11 suburb will be the first to receive power source by June 2023, an Arab daily reported. At least fifteen project managers at the Ministry of Electricity and Water attended the meeting, including several housing officials, all agreeing to expedite the completion of the first phase of operating the 400-kilovolt stations in November and December, as the main substation Z2 will be operational by November 20 and the substation Z4 on 30 November. Meanwhile, main substation Z3 will be operational by December 28.

In addition, the second phase will involve the operation of the 132 kilovolt stations for the areas having building permits starting March 2023. The meeting also formed a small committee that includes five electricity officials and two residential officials tasked to set priorities for the operations of the various stations for the next phase, based on the suburbs that have building licenses.

The Minister of Electricity and Water Dr. Amani Bouqmaz is working to finish the filling of leadership vacancies in the ministry, especially since some of these positions have been commissioned for more than two years, particularly the role of the undersecretary, which has been commissioned since February 2020. Moreover, the ministry has three sectors whose agents’ decrees have ended, while two other sectors whose decrees they occupy will end early next November, in addition to three sectors that have been occupied by commissioned directors for several months.

It should be noted that the ministry has faced instability over the past two years due to the failure to resolve the file, resulting in the slow workflow and delay in the completion of the project.