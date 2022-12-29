A mysterious disease ravaging coral reefs in the Gulf of Thailand has left scientists baffled by their lack of means to treat it and the threat it poses to the local economy, despite it being a treat for tourists and a postcard-perfect masterpiece.

“I’ve never seen a phenomenon like this before,” says oceanographer Lalita Bochem, after a dive she conducted off Samai San Island, southeast of Bangkok, reports a local Arabic daily.

Large yellow spots cover part of the coral reefs, which have become victims of deadly bacteria that have not yet completely eradicated this favorite angle for amateur divers.

The spread of what is known as “yellow streaks”, a disease that was first detected in 2021 in Chonburi Province (southeast), had a role in reminding Thailand of the threat of climate change to Thailand’s marine biodiversity, according to AFP.

Bochem, who works in the Marine and Coastal Resources Authority of the Ministry of Environment and Marine Resources, explains that scientists have discovered in this tourist area between Samai San Island and the city of Pattaya, an impact of damaged coral reefs on an area of more than two square kilometers.

Scientists are increasingly concerned about the rapid spread of the disease due to the lack of any known treatment that eliminates the bacteria, which was first detected in Florida during the nineties of the twentieth century.

Other questions are raised about the arrival of the disease in Thailand, as it could be related to overfishing, pollution, or the rise in sea water temperature, which weakens the structure of coral reefs, according to experts in the field.

Conservationists have moved on with dives aimed at spotting and collecting diseased corals, then transporting them to laboratories where researchers try to unravel the mystery surrounding the bacteria.

“So far, we only know the name of the bacteria that causes the disease,” says Saraut Siriong, a researcher specializing in aquatic environments at Puravat University in the neighboring province of Chanthaburi.

He stresses the importance of protecting the coral reefs further by limiting the discharge of wastewater into the sea or preventing visitors from touching the reefs.