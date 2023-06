Muslim pilgrims embarked on a journey to Mina on Wednesday, after spending a night in Muzdalifah, then threw pebbles (Jamarat Al-Aqaba) and proceeded to the Grand

Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah.

During the days of Tashreeq, the pilgrims throw three Jamarat, starting with the small, central and then the great Jamarat. – KUNA