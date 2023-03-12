A report by the Wall Street Journal revealed that billionaire Elon Musk purchased land in Austin, Texas, to build a city for his companies’ employees.

The report described the city that Musk will build as “virtuous”, despite the latter’s denial through his Twitter account of this project, reports Al-Rai daily.

The American newspaper spoke to a number of local residents in Austin, who, although some of them were happy with the opportunities that the Musk project would bring, others expressed their fears of drastic changes that would occur in the quiet place in which they used to live.

According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the Musk project is still in its early stages, as only some homes, a yard that appears to be dedicated to sports, and a swimming pool have been completed.

The newspaper reported that Musk plans to rent homes to workers, at a price much lower than the local market, as the price of renting a two-bedroom house will be $ 800 per month, compared to $ 2,200 in the neighboring city of Bastrop.

It is worth noting that the city of Musk is located near the buildings of the “Boring” and “SpaceX” companies that are being built in Texas.