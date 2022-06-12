The Kuwait Municipality says the car sheds erected by the cooperative societies and schools, and many government institutions do not have a license and are built in violation of the Municipality law which means the municipality has been deprived on its revenue and therefore the concerned departments must ensure that these establishments get a license of the sheds will be immediately removed after issuing a warning.

The source pointed to the necessity of obtaining the license to build car sheds according to certain requirements and standards that are compatible with the environment, and that they are consistent with the general appearance and in a civilized manner.

Meanwhile, the Violations Removal Department in the Hawalli Municipality branch monitored all car canopies that were built on state property in violation of the rules and regulations and has reportedly issued 600 warnings over a period of 9 months in Salmiya alone. The daily added, some of these sheds have been removed after the legal period ended, and the remaining sheds will be removed in stages.

The head of the department, Ayed Al-Qahtani, told the daily “The team dismantles 70 car sheds on a weekly basis from Salmiya stressing that “the campaign will continue until all violating umbrellas are removed.”