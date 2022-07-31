The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Dr. Rana Al-Faris Monday will chair an expanded meeting, in the presence of the Acting Director-General of the Municipality, Ms. Nadia Al-Shraideh, and heads of sectors and directors of the two departments of public hygiene, road works and safety of all branches of municipalities.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said that the meeting was devoted to discussing the current conditions of cleaning work in all governorates and pointing out the shortcomings, in addition to reviewing the new mechanism for cleaning work and the measures that will be taken against employees who have failed to follow up on the work of companies, especially after the field tours that were undertaken recently under the supervision of the Acting Director General of the Municipality Eng Nadia Al-Shraideh in all governorates, which witnessed the lifting of neglected cars and mobile groceries and other violations whether in residential areas or beaches, in light of repeated complaints.

On the other hand, the sources revealed there is a joint coordination between the Municipality and the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) to run a check on basements in commercial and investment buildings in all areas to ensure they comply with laws and not used as warehouses, in clear violation of the Municipality’s laws and regulations.