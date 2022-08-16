The Director of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality branch, Falah Al-Shammari, announced the municipality has placed a block on 45 violating investment properties citing commercial violations.

This comes as part of an inspection tour organized by the Municipality teams in Sabah Al-Salem, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Shammari said in a statement the campaign launched by the municipality two weeks ago in cooperation with the General Fire Department continues on a daily basis in all governorates.

He added that the inspection teams issued 75 warnings to some violating properties and issued 35 reports on investment buildings for committing various types of violations.

He stressed the importance of complying with the laws of the Kuwait Municipality and the General Fire Department to save people’s lives that often face dangers due to the wrong storage of some highly flammable materials.