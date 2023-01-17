The municipality approved the request of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority to allocate three proposed sites for data centers. The general director of the municipality, M. Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, addressed the Municipal Council stating that the Communications and Information Technology Authority submitted a request to allocate three sites for data centers and six electrical transmission stations, and possibly electrical substations and fiber-optic lines, far from airports and flight paths and suitable from a geological point of view.

Al-Manfouhi added that the agreed three sites are in Sulaibiya Agricultural Plot 8, north of the city of South Saad Al-Abdullah, and south of Al-Mutlaa Residential City, provided that the area is 30,000 square meters, and two main electrical substations with an area of 3,000 square meters for each site, Al-Qabas reported.

Moreover, the municipality will cooperate with the Environment Public Authority before implementation, Al-Manfouhi said, and obtain approval from the ministries of services before fixing the locations of the stations only, as well as adhering to the responses of the members of the Sub-Committee on Utilities and Services before implementation. In addition, it will authorize the administration to move and modify the dimensions of the sites and stations and their area without exceeding the areas determined for the station in case it conflicts with any existing infrastructure services or any regulatory reasons during installation.

On the other hand, Al-Manfouhi chaired the meeting of the Coordinating Committee on Tuesday, in the presence of heads of sectors, where cleaning contracts will be discussed in terms of the level of cleanliness and consultants for future contracts. The Development and Information Sector presented the latest developments in electronic systems and discussed the Audit Bureau’s report, projects and contracts of the project sector, and the bidding of car reservations and camping sites.