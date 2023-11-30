Yesterday morning, the Kuwait Municipal bulldozers tore down the agricultural products market situated adjacent to the Abdali Cooperative Society.

An official from the municipality, speaking to Al-Rai, said the market stalls were situated on state-owned land and were operating without an official license. Additionally, it was noted that many of the workers were unemployed, and some were in violation of residency regulations.

The source further explained that a significant portion of the goods sold in the market were imported. A stern warning was issued, cautioning against any attempts to revive the market, with the threat of legal consequences.

Contrary to this, Ahmed Al-Arada, the supervisor of the market, informed Al-Rai that the market had been under the Abdali Farmers Association’s supervision for seven years.

Its purpose was to showcase Kuwaiti farm products at competitive prices, with approval from the The Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fisheries Resources (PAAAFR). Al-Arada emphasized that the municipal bulldozers removed the stalls abruptly, without any prior notice.

He refuted claims that the market’s proximity to a mosque or its establishment on the air ambulance landing strip led to its removal.

He stressed that the market had been in its current location for seven years, far from the mentioned areas. He clarified that the construction near them pertained to a hall affiliated with the Kuwaiti Farmers Union.