Three municipal teams affiliated to the Violations Removal Departments in the branches of Jahra, Farwaniya and Ahmadi governorates, in cooperation with other concerned authorities, began a campaign to remove encroachments on state property in desert areas, in implementation of the municipality law and regulations.

A well-informed source told a local Arabic daily that the Jahra Municipality team, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, removed 63 violations built randomly in the Kabad area without permission, and were considered infringements on state property. The source explained that the Jahra Governorate team monitored the sites of violations and abuses through a field survey in the northern region, as well as other infringements, overgrazing, violating camps, exploitation of state lands without a license, encroachment on environmental areas and other violations.

The source indicated that the team will continue the campaigns for 3 months until all encroachments in Sulaibiya are dismantled, stressing that all the control teams based on the removal campaign have strict instructions that the law should be applied to everyone without discrimination.

On the other hand, the Violations Removal Department from the Hawally Municipality branch removed 127 illegal sheds which were built on state property in Salwa.

The head of the removal department at the Hawally municipality branch, Eng Ayed Al-Qahtani, said following complaints about encroachments on state property in the Salwa, the supervisory team monitored the area and warned the owners to remove them, and after the warning period ended, all legal measures were taken against them.