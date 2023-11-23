The Kuwait Municipality has prepared a detailed report on the achievements of the committee following up on the phenomenon of singles’ housing in private and model housing areas during the period from January 1 to June 30.

The Acting Director General of the Municipality, Eng. Saud Al-Dabbous, said in his letter to the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Fahd Al-Shoula, that the total number of properties monitored and the Municipality cut off the power supply to 415 properties for violating laws, reports Al-Anba daily.

Eng Al-Dabbous said in the report with reference to what was stated in the letter of the Vice President of the Government Performance Monitoring Agency on Oct 31, 2023, and to what was stipulated in Article Nine in Ministerial Resolution No. 128 of 2023 dated April 16, 2023 to form a committee to follow up on the phenomenon of singles’ housing in private and model housing areas, “The committee provides periodic reports that include the work it accomplishes and recommendations for the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs to take the necessary action regarding them.

The mechanism used to cut off electricity supply to properties occupied by single people in private and model housing areas was also reviewed, and the obstacles and difficulties facing the municipal executive body to carry out its related tasks.

He added that the achievements of the Environment Public Authority during the aforementioned period amounted to issuing 23 violations in all governorates, and the Public Authority for Manpower also suspended 49 company files whose workers were monitored in these violating housing units.

Eng. Al-Dabous stated that 580 reports and complaints were received by the committee from all governorates.