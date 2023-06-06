The Public Relations Department in the municipality revealed that the Hawally emergency team carried out inspection tour of the commercial areas to ensure that shop owners adhere to the conditions and controls in force in the municipality and issued citations to five shop owners for not complying with regulations in force and not renewing the billboard licenses.

In this regard, the head of the emergency team at the Hawalli Municipality branch, Ibrahim Al-Sabaan, said the tour also resulted in the removal of two encroachments on state property in the Hawalli region.

Al-Sabaan has called on shop owners to abide by the laws and regulations in force to avoid paying fines and sometimes the violation may cause the administrative closure of the facility.