The head of the Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates sector in the Kuwait Municipality, Eng Nawaf Al-Kandari, revealed that the supervisory team removed 68 camps that had encroached on state property in the Abdullah Al-Mubarak area, pointing out that the municipality is keen to remove everything that distorts the general view and encroachments on government land.

Eng Al-Kandari stressed on the continuation of the intensive inspection tours of the control teams in all regions of the province to monitor and limit all transgressions and take all legal measures against violators to reduce all negative manifestations in all regions of the province, whether explicit encroachments by exploiting spaces on state property or practicing an activity without obtaining a permit from the municipality, reports Al-Rai daily.