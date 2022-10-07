In an effort to intensify its field tours, the Public Relations Department emergency team in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate municipality branch scoured all areas of the governorate to preserve shops, central markets and cooperative societies. In addition, the team monitored coupons violating municipality requirements, as well as removed random advertisements in streets and squares, which resulted in about 35 warnings, an Arab daily reported.

The head of the emergency team in the governorate’s municipality branch, Nasser Al-Hajri, confirmed the supervisory team was keen to ensure that the shops and real estate owners comply with the conditions of the municipality, noting that the field tours that were carried out in September resulted in the removal of 385 random advertisements of various sizes in violation of advertisement regulation 172/2006, distorting the aesthetic view and impeding the vision for motorists. The inspections also resulted in the issuance of 19 violations for commercial stores, which included 5 violations for setting up an advertisement without a license, two violations for adding an advertisement without a license, a violation for opening and managing a shop without a license and 3 violations for non-renewal of an advertising license. It also included the violation for employing workers before obtaining a health certificate, violations for using space in front of the shop without a license, non-compliance with the cleanliness of the yards and corridors adjacent to the store, and not covering the truck box to prevent the flying of gravel, in addition to issuing 35 warnings for encroachments on state property and engineering warnings for real estate, which are being followed up through a request to review and bring engineering licenses and blueprints, among others.

Al-Hajri called on the owners of real estate and shops to abide by the laws and regulations enforced by the municipality to avoid violations and fines, stressing that the supervisory team will not be lenient in taking all legal measures against violators.