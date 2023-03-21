The Spring Camps Committee continues its field campaigns in the Al-Jahra and Al-Ahmadi governorates, to remove the camps coinciding with the end of the camping season on March 15.

According to Al-Rai daily the committee has so far dismantled 174 camps and issued 65 warnings. The daily added 118 camps were removed from the northern region and 56 from the southern region, and 45 camps were removed by their owners after they were issued warning letters.

The sources stressed that citizens and residents must remain committed to remove the camps before the Municipality takes action.