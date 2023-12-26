The Kuwait Municipality continued its inspection campaigns to detect construction violations in the six governorates of Kuwait in order to preserve the security and safety of workers and those in charge of residential construction projects, as it organized its fourth campaign in this regard in the Capital Governorate, specifically in the Jaber Al-Ahmad area.

The construction supervisor in the Engineering Audit and Follow-up Department in the Capital Municipality, Abdullah Al-Jaber, told KUNA that the campaign was to inspect the buildings under construction in the Jaber Al-Ahmad area, as a number of serious violations of security and safety conditions were monitored and a number of reports and warnings were issued to the contractors responsible for them.

Al-Jaber explained that a number of violations were observed related to the application of security and safety conditions for workers and the areas adjacent to buildings under construction, including a fire flame found next to a building under construction that poses a real danger, indicating that all workers were evacuated and the contractor was summoned to take legal measures in accordance with the municipality’s rules and regulations.

He stated that among the violations that were monitored was the failure of workers to wear safety helmets and other precautions that pose a real danger to their safety.

A violation of pouring concrete without the supervision or presence of the contractor and without adhering to safety conditions was also monitored, stressing that these violations were referred to the competent authorities in the Kuwait Municipality to take necessary action.

He stressed that these campaigns are an inherent right of the Kuwait Municipality and they continue throughout the year to ensure that there are no violations, as it is also a clear message from the regulatory body to work in accordance with the correct law and the designated regulations.

During the past four months, the Capital Municipality issued 52 reports of violations of building regulations and 16 warnings of building regulations, in addition to 14 engineering offices and contractors for not complying with building regulations.

The supervisory team of the Public Cleanliness and Road Works Department in Al-Ahmadi Governorate removed 17 illegal camps in the Ahmadi area, following a complaint circulated on social media sites.

The municipality called on citizens wishing to camp this year not to set up their camps in places not specified by the municipality, stressing that the inspection teams in the municipality will not hesitate to remove any camp set up outside the designated places, calling for the necessity of adhering to the controls and conditions for setting up spring camps.