The Kuwait Municipality announced the sale of about 687 of what it called ‘abandoned vehicles’ through public auction at its site in Mina Abdullah through sealed bids.

The municipality added the sale will be phased out in three lots – the first includes about 240 abandoned vehicles, the second 227 and the third 220 vehicles.

The Municipality indicated at the same time that all of these vehicles have plates. The vehicles can be inspected at the Kuwait Municipality Vehicles Reservation in the Mina Abdullah scrap yard until the 15 of this month.