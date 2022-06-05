The Kuwait Municipality tends to move the tent market from its location in the Al-Rai area, to another location.

An informed source said that the Municipality is currently seeking to finalize the approval of the public markets bylaw, which was referred to the Municipal Council earlier concerning the requirements of the general firefighting force for all markets, whether public or temporary, reports a local Arabic daily.

The source also revealed there is a tendency to rotate workers in public hygiene departments in all governorates, after many complaints about poor hygiene conditions were reported from some governorates.