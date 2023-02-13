The Kuwait Municipality stressed on the need to oblige the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to preserve the perennial trees in southern Qairawan and to accommodate them within the housing project.

The Director-General of the Municipality, Eng Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, said in a report to the Municipal Council, of which Al-Qabas has obtained a copy, that it is in the implementation of the Cabinet’s decision to approve the amendment of the Municipal Council’s decision issued on November 29, 2021 based on the proposal submitted by members Hamdi Al-Azmi, Fahid Al-Muwaizri, and Muhammad Al-Raqeeb.

Al-Manfouhi stipulated that the PAHW coordinate with the concerned authorities, to overcome the obstacles that it may face to implement the housing project, and its commitment to preserve the perennial trees, under the supervision of the Environment Public Authority and the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources Affairs