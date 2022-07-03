The Public Cleanliness and Road Works Departments affiliated to the Kuwait Municipality as part of the ‘Share it Clean’ campaign 949 abandoned and dilapidated cars, 9 boats, and 15 motorcycles have been lifted by the department from June 1 to July 3 from all governorates of the country.

A local Arabic daily said, after all legal measures were taken the municipality lifted the vehicles and also placed 6010 stickers on abandoned cars and boats. They are expected to be removed after the end of the legal period. They Municipality is also said to have lifted four pre-fabricated houses.