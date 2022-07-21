Acting Director of the General Cleanliness and Road Works Department of the Farwaniya Municipality, Dr. Nasser Al-Rashidi, revealed that the department carried out a field tour in the Jleeb area and it resulted in removing 15 neglected cars after taking all legal measures.

He pointed out that the inspectors of all hygiene centers and road works continued to follow up on street vendors in the governorate for their field tours to monitor and follow up violators of the laws and regulations in force in the municipality and to take legal action against them.

In the same context, the General Cleanliness and Road Works Department at the Jahra Municipality branch carried out a field tour in the Saad Al-Abdullah area to remove abandoned cars and scrap.

The Director of the Department of Public Cleanliness and Road Works in the Jahra Municipality Branch, Fahad Al-Qarifa, explained that the tour resulted in the removal of 13 abandoned cars after all legal measures were taken.

The seized cars have been taken to the Municipality’s reservation site.