The Kuwait Municipality has granted due authorization to Kuwait University’s request for adapting the initial plan of the medical campus project within Sabah Al-Salem University City, situated in the Al-Shaddadiya locality.

This approval encompasses pivotal adjustments to the primary elements of the medical campus site, encompassing college facilities and ancillary amenities, housing provisions, service facility arrangements, open spaces, parking facilities, as well as entrances and exits to the project location and pedestrian bridges.

In the technical opinion letter for approval, Eng. Saud Al-Dabbous, the Director General of Kuwait Municipality, emphasized the consolidation of sites based on functional relationships and interconnected activities. This consolidation involves the creation of two additional plots for college buildings, with a stipulation that these buildings be interconnected via air-conditioned corridors at the ground level.

The heights of various campus structures have been adjusted accordingly, setting the teaching hospital at 110 meters, the research center at 65 meters, and the remaining buildings on the medical campus site at 50 meters. The plan also includes the provision of three extended underground basements and an increase in parking spaces by 2,000, resulting in a total of 12,500 parking spaces.

Al-Dabbous provided comprehensive insights through a detailed table, outlining that the project comprises a total of 24 plots for separate buildings, catering to both male and female students. These buildings encompass faculties such as Assistant Medicine, Public Health, Pharmacy, Medicine, Dentistry, and Health Sciences.

Moreover, the plan incorporates two student activity centers, two training centers, two recreational activity hubs, a university hospital, a research center, a faculty club, a mosque, and provisions for future development.

The project includes an educational hospital, residential areas, a visitor center, parking facilities, and 24 plots designated for colleges, alongside an expansive 137,000 square meters of open space.

Al-Dabbous emphasized adjustments to the housing allocations, entailing a reduction in the hospital staff housing plot and an expansion of the hospital visitor center plot. Some service facility plots were also revised and amalgamated to meet specific requirements.

Significantly, a central facilities unit location was established, along with two designated spots for power stations. The open spaces in the project were expanded to a combined area of 137,000 square meters, surpassing the initial 113,000 square meters.

Additionally, two entrances and two exits were constructed on the northern and eastern sides, complemented by an upper pedestrian bridge linking the main campus to the medical campus. Al-Dabbous assured that technical staff in the municipality have been granted the authority to implement modifications to the medical campus in Sabah Al-Salem University City, while strictly adhering to the guidelines set by the ministries and relevant authorities.

He underscored the necessity of obtaining required approvals before making any future amendments to the structural plan, ensuring compliance with the prescribed conditions of the ministries, and efficient coordination with them prior to execution.