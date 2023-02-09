Director General of the Municipality, Eng Ahmed Al-Manfouhi issued a decision to form a committee to issue building permits for the investment opportunities project in the Sabah Al-Ahmad residential city (service, craft and commercial plots), headed by the regulatory projects controller in the urban planning sector for the governorates of Farwaniya, Jahra and Al-Ahmadi.

Al-Manfouhi specified the terms of reference for the committee’s work to study the investment projects carried out by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare according to Article 9 of Decree Law No. 47 of 1993 regarding housing care, and to study the architectural plans for all buildings belonging to the investment opportunities of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, and to issue regulatory approvals for them in accordance with the regulations and the decisions issued in this regard.

He called for the study of plans belonging to state property, and any building of a special nature that is not subject to any of the schedules of the building system. The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs or the Director General considers presenting it to the committee and taking the necessary decision, while studying the initial approval of the architectural designs of the plots in the following aspects:

— The architectural aspect of the facades in terms of architectural form, colors and materials used, and their coordination with the adjacent and adjacent existing facades.

— Studying the heights of buildings and coordinating them with the heights of neighboring and adjacent buildings.

— Studying levels and coordination between buildings in the event that there is a difference in levels between them or between the streets located on them.

— Studying the interior design and uses on all floors of the building