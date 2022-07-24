The Acting Director General of Kuwait Municipality, Eng. Nadia Al-Shraideh, announced Saturday, the formation of a committee to discuss the unification of data related to real estate, legal documents and cadastral plans to preserve the rights of their owners and facilitate them to manage their properties and dispose of them with ease.

Al-Shraideh said in a press statement, that the municipality is working to cooperate with various concerned authorities in order to serve citizens and speed up the completion of their transactions, including those related to real estate, the completion of which requires the unification of its data between the municipality, the Real Estate Registration Department and the Public Corporation for Housing Welfare, reports a local Arabic daily.

In this regard, she pointed out that it issued Administrative Decision No. 93 of 2022 to form the aforementioned committee headed by the head of the survey sector, directors for the departments of ownership determination, auditing and engineering follow-up, in addition to participants from the Regulatory and Legal Departments to search for real estate data, legal documents and cadastral plans for what is exploited by real estate owners on the ground. Notify the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures to unify their documents and data.

She indicated that the committee will also examine and study the requests and complaints submitted by real estate owners regarding the difference in their real estate data and coordinate with the various concerned authorities in the municipality and abroad in order to find appropriate solutions to the obstacles encountered in implementation.