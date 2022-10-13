The Kuwait Municipality total draft budget for the fiscal 2023/2024 was 209 million dinars, and the largest proportion of the municipal budget is covered by the chapter on the value of workers’ compensation, which is estimated at 164 million dinars, of which 153 million dinars are for the value of wages and salaries.

In the new budget draft, the “Municipality” indicated that it has openings for 770 job positions, including engineering, administrative and technical sectors. The new budget draft drew attention to setting the value of 5 million homes, the value of construction projects and radical maintenance, including the value of the project to establish, complete and maintain a health, cultural, social and sports club for the Kuwait Municipality, which amounts to 1.5 million dinars, reports a local Arabic daily.

As for the estimated revenues, the new budget draft indicated 22 million dinars as an estimated value of the revenues that will be collected from companies publishing advertisements on the streets and roads, stressing that the municipality will collect additional revenues for the 2021/2022 fiscal amounting to 23 million dinars.

The estimated value of the goods and services section did not change and remained fixed at 2 million dinars extracted from building permit fees, as the project stated that what was collected in 2021/2022 amounted to only 396 thousand dinars, pointing out that the value of the revenue for cleaning fees was set at 10 million dinars, a value of An estimated revenue for removing violations is 3 million dinars, noting that what was accounted for in the 2021/2022 fiscal year amounted to 4 million dinars for cleaning fees and 265 thousand for removing violations.