The Director of the Cleaning and Road Occupations Department in the Hawalli Governorate Municipality Branch and Chairman of the Spring Camps Committee, Faisal Al-Otaibi, announced the identification of 5 sites belonging to tourism project companies in which barbecuing is allowed.

These are 3 open sites distributed on Al-Blajat Street, which the company will announce at a later time, and 2 closed sites, which are in Beach. Al-Aqila, and the other in Al-Khiran Park.

Al-Otaibi told Al-Rai that “the open sites will be free of charge, while the closed sites will charge an entry fee (ticket) of a value determined by the company,” pointing out that “the fine for anyone who barbecues outside the specified sites is between 500 dinars and 2000 dinars.”

He explained that the committee set several conditions, including that the barbecue should not be on sand or crops, that special containers be placed for charcoal ash, and that the transporter be high off the ground, in addition to that the sites be monitored with cameras, with specific hours for barbecuing after which the site will be evacuated.

Regarding allowing shisha smoking in the five locations, Al-Otaibi noted that “allowing or prohibiting shisha smoking in barbecue sites was not discussed at the committee meeting, but the issue will be on the agenda of the next meeting.”