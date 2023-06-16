The Hawalli Governorate Municipality emergency and rapid intervention team carried out procedures to cut off the power supply of three violating real estates in the Shaab, Jabriya and Salwa areas. The procedure was conducted in coordination with the judicial police team at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and security support from the Ministry of Interior, in addition to the Public Authority Environment and the Public Authority for Manpower.

According to Al-Anbaa news, the team issued three reports of real estate violations, in addition to three violations related to the use of light construction materials in breach of the real estate plan. The municipality also issued a violation for establishing a facility without a license, and issued a warning of encroachment on state property in cooperation with stakeholders. The supervisory team in the Hawalli Governorate also received reports of bachelors living in several of the properties resulting in legal repercussions prior to electricity cut offs.

The municipality stressed the continuous monitoring of all violating real estates and taking legal action against them, which are implemented through concerned authorities. Municipality officials also called on real estate owners to cooperate with the municipality’s supervisory teams and the concerned authorities during their field inspections in order to avoid legal accountability.