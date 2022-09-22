The Engineering Audit and Follow-up Department at the Farwaniya Municipality said it has cut power supply to eight residential units in Omariya citing violation of Ministerial Resolution No. 57/2019.

A local Arabic daily said this was done in cooperation and coordination with the Judicial Enforcement Team if the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Interior.

The Director of the Engineering Audit and Follow-up Department, Eng. Saeed Al-Azmi, in a press statement, said that the power was cut off after warning the owners of the property and acting on complaints from residents of the area that the owners of the property had rented the part of the building to bachelors.

Eng Khaled Al-Osaimi said field tours will continue until all areas are cleared of bachelors from private and model housing areas and called on real estate owners to cooperate with the municipal supervisory teams and the concerned authorities to avoid legal accountability