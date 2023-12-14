The Kuwait Municipality launched a comprehensive field inspection campaign targeting privately owned residential properties in the Salwa area. The campaign aims to identify violations related to the construction of additional floors beyond the permitted limit., reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Hussain Dashti, Superintendent of the Engineering Control Department in the Hawalli Governorate Branch, revealed that the campaign will continue until the end of December. Dashti highlighted the importance of the campaign, stating that its primary objective is to ensure that all construction and restoration work adheres to the laws and regulations set by the Kuwait Municipality. During today’s inspections, the field team uncovered several violations, including the use of substandard construction materials. It was discovered that some homeowners utilized mildly violating materials to build additional floors or rooms, intending to rent them out to foreign families or singles.