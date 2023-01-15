The coordination committee in the municipality plans to get rid of idle employees who work in the judicial police sector while at the same time activating the oversight role to ensure the imposition of the prestige of the law, and the application of all municipal regulations against violators.

An informed told Al-Qabas Arabic daily that the committee reviewed during its meeting, which it held under the chairmanship of the Director General of the Municipality, Eng. Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, the latest developments related to electronic systems to indicate the extent to which the municipality branches complete transactions with the necessary speed.

The source said Eng Al-Manfouhi stressed the need for the heads of sectors to follow up on the extent of commitment of the administrative units affiliated to their sectors to implement laws and regulations such as:

— Assigning the municipality’s branches to abide by what was stated in the opinion of the “Fatwa and Legislation” that ends with the competence of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to examine and review the data and documents submitted by the concerned parties to obtain a commercial license before sending them electronically to the municipality to express the technical opinion and assign the heads of the branches’ sectors to follow up on the implementation of that

— Assigning the Deputy Director General of the Development and Information Sector to submit a periodic report every two weeks, for presentation to the Coordinating Committee, on the extent of the commitment of the departments affiliated with the municipal branches in the concerned governorates to the completion of electronic licenses on time, provided that the report includes a comparative table of the total licenses in each branch, and the date of their referral to the employee and what has been accomplished of it and the delay and the number of days of delay

— Assigning heads of sectors of municipal branches in the governorates during the month of direct daily monitoring and follow-up to verify the extent to which departments complete transactions on automated systems by the concerned employees, identify the cause of the delay, and submit a report to the Director General of the municipality to refer the culprit to investigation

— Following up of the actions taken by the administrative units affiliated to their sectors towards improving the quality of services

— Viewing the procedures and work plans taken by the administrative units to activate the oversight role and the extent of commitment to implement them to ensure the imposition of the prestige of the law and the application of all municipal regulations against violators

— Following up on the achievements of the employees who hold judicial control, and excluding the inactive ones who have no achievement and conducting field trips to see the level of services within the areas of the sector