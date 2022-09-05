The Kuwait Municipality announced 51 basements have been officially sealed and ordered the ‘emptying’ of 17 others, in addition to placing a ‘block’ on 43 others because these basements have been exploited for other than what they were authorized for as per the engineering plan.

In the meantime blocks of three other properties have been lifted. The municipality indicated the importance of continuing and intensifying the field teams’ tours in all governorates in order to activate its oversight role and to ensure that basements are not exploited for wrong use.