The Kuwait Municipality’s emergency team, in coordination with the Farwaniya Governorate Security Directorate, closed five cafes in the Al-Ardiya industrial area for violating health requirements and regulations.

The Director of the Emergency Team, Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, stated in a press release that the closure came after the team carried out intensive inspection campaigns on cafes and restaurants in the area, which resulted in finding several violations of health requirements and regulations, reported Al-Rai Daily.

He added that the emergency team would continue its campaigns to ensure that all commercial activities comply with health requirements and regulations, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Manfouhi urged all owners of commercial activities to abide by the health requirements and regulations to avoid legal accountability and penalties, emphasizing the municipality’s keenness to ensure public safety and health.