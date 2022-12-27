The cleaning teams of the Ahmadi Governorate Municipality removed the waste and remnants from the streets of Wafra farms. This move came within the framework of the municipality’s continuous efforts to implement laws and regulations and preserve the aesthetic appearances in various regions of Kuwait, particularly foreign ones, an Arab daily reported.

The municipality urged farm owners and halal owners to throw waste on designated sites on the streets, roads and in front of farms, stressing that throwing it in other places causes severe damage to the environment and leads to distortion of the general and cultural view of Kuwait, as well as increases the spread of insects in the vicinity of the farms.