The Acting Director General of the Municipality, Nadia Al-Sharideh has issued a decision to add new activities to the list of public stores.

According to Article One of the decision, says a local Arabic daily, each international activity in the permitted areas shall be licensed according to the rules and regulations put in place by the United Nations international classification of economic activities, as follows:

— Cardboard waste recycling is licensed by the Public Authority for Industry in industrial in areas according to the requirements of the Urban Planning Department.

— Retail sale of electrical appliances in service areas of Shuwaikh, Rai, Fahaheel and Ahmadi should be according to the requirements of the Urban Planning Department, a store in investment buildings, a store in commercial buildings, a store in commercial blocks located in residential, investment and commercial areas.

— Centers for memorizing the Qur’an and the Hadith in commercial buildings should be on an area of not less than 100 square meters.

— Retail sale of livestock, sheep and poultry in the areas affiliated to the Public Authority for Agriculture, according to the requirements of the Urban Planning Department.

Article Two: The localization of activities depends on the schedule as follows:

— Pies, pastries and sweets shops in the service areas (Shuwaikh – Rai – Fahaheel – Ahmadi) according to the requirements of the Urban Planning Department, a shop in investment buildings, a shop in commercial buildings, a shop in commercial blocks located in residential, investment and commercial areas.

— Renting bicycles — a store in the service areas (Shuwaikh – Rai – Fahaheel – Ahmadi) according to the requirements of the Urban Planning Department, a store in investment buildings, a store in commercial buildings.

— Installation of doors, windows, curtains, balustrades, stairs and wooden kitchens — an office in commercial buildings, a shop in service areas (Shuwaikh – Rai – Fahaheel – Ahmadi) according to the requirements of the Urban Planning Department.

— Transfers and trading in precious metals – shop in commercial buildings.

— Air conditioning and refrigeration devices and their maintenance — a store in investment buildings, a store in commercial buildings, a store in service areas (Shuwaikh – Rai – Fahaheel – Ahmadi) according to the requirements of the Urban Planning Department.

Article Three: The competent authorities shall implement this decision and it shall come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette