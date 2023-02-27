The Director of the Cleaning and Road Occupations Department at the Hawalli Municipality Branch, Faisal Al-Otaibi, said the department is fully prepared to follow up on the process of cleaning and removing waste as a result of the National Day celebrations.

Al-Otaibi told Al-Rai during a field tour that inspectors and mechanisms have been distributed and that 550 workers were pressed into service in the Hawalli Governorate, in addition to 16 half lorries, 4 trailers, 2 cranes, 8 large blowers, 4 medium bulldozers, and 1100 containers to collect the garbage.

He pointed out that the containers were distributed to the security points in coordination with the cleaning companies which have a contract with the municipality to clean the green spaces and parking lots overlooking the Gulf Street and the surrounding streets from the beginning of the Mesilla Bridge to the Third Ring Road.