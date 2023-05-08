Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Fahd Al-Shula announced the acceptance of all reserve applicants for the position of lawyers in category “B” in the Legal Department of Kuwait Municipality, based on the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad, and in implementation of his directives to support the Kuwaiti youth and support state agencies with national competencies.

Al-Shula told Al-Jarida that all 410 applicants were initially appointed as legal researchers and subjected to a legal course at the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies for 6 months, indicating that after successfully passing the course, the degree of appointment will be changed to the position of ‘Lawyer B’.

He explained that special committees were formed in the Kuwait Municipality to receive all applicants and complete their appointment procedures immediately.

The committees will be headed by a consultant from the legal department in the Municipality and employees from the Personnel Affairs Department and the Financial Department as members,

Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council Khaled Al-Mutairi thanked the Prime Minister and Minister of Municipality for accepting the reserve applicants for the position of Lawyer B, saying “As we said before, the Kuwait Municipality and all state agencies need nationals in light of a new approach based on supporting Kuwaiti youth.