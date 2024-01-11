The Kuwait Municipality continues its inspection campaigns to raise the level of cleanliness in the country. Yesterday, it launched its second inspection campaign for the Public Cleanliness and Road Works Department in the Jahra Governorate Municipality branch, as part of its field campaign which aims to raise the level of cleanliness in all governorates of the country.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the campaign, the Public Cleanliness Supervisor at the Jahra Governorate Municipality Branch, Daham Al-Anazi, confirmed the continuation of the inspection campaign in all areas of the governorate to maintain public cleanliness, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Enezi explained the campaign began in the Kabd area by removing rubble and waste and removing abandoned cars and everything that obstructs the road and distorts the general view, indicating that the next phase targets Abdali according to an organized timetable, with the continuing campaign in the interior areas of Jahra Governorate.