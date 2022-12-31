Minister of Municipality Abdulaziz Al-Mojil stressed on the need to support the Kuwaiti youth and find job opportunities for them, calling for the number of Kuwaitis in the supervisory or advisory technical staff for each contract to be no less than 50 percent of the total number.

A local Arabic daily said, in a letter addressed to the Director General of the Municipality, Eng Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, Al-Mojil said this should be circulated to all sectors and administrative units concerned when offering any of its projects, taking into account the following:

■ Including the technical and special conditions for the projects to be launched, the legal stipulation that the number of Kuwaitis in the technical supervisory or advisory staff for each contract should not be less than 50 percent of the total number, provided that the project contract manager is of Kuwaiti nationality.

■ Setting the necessary fines in the penalties item for each day in case the contractor or consultant fails to comply with the specified percentage.

■ Take into account the accuracy in selecting the members of the private technical staff in the “consulting office, the contractor”, and carefully selected according to the experience and specifications stipulated in the contract and in the numbers required for each specialty and that their names are identical to the works assigned to implement them, and to ensure their constant presence in the work sites for the implementation The work of the contracts concluded.

■ It is prohibited to assign members of the private technical staff in the “Consulting Office, Contractor” to any work outside the scope of work sites or with the administrative apparatus of the municipality.

■ Matching the technical staff of the contractor or consultant in terms of the required specializations and number, in addition to their presence at the project site as stipulated in the contract.

It falls under the responsibility of the supervisory body appointed by the municipality to follow up on the contract work.

When approving the technical staff of the contractor or consultant, the supervising authority must ensure that the ratio of Kuwaiti employees is achieved within the technical staff.

■ It is prohibited for the technical personnel of the contractor or consultant for the maintenance of technical services or the restoration of facilities for municipal buildings to be present inside the municipality’s facilities without obtaining a prior permit from the competent authority in the municipality for each individual and their actual locations.

■ The residency of non-Kuwaiti members of the technical staff must be on the authority contracting with it, and the residency of all workers at the site where the contract work is to be executed must be under the sponsorship of the contractor or consultant AQ q with whom the contract is concluded before starting work on the site.

■ Each technical staff is special for executing the works of one specific contract, and it is notp

permissible to use them in the implementation of any other contract works, even if the contractor has more than one contract with the municipality or any works outside the scope of the contract.