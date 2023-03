The Criminal Court has found a member of the municipal council and another mediator (businessman) guilty of accepting bribe and sentenced the member for 10 years imprisonment with hard labor and the businessman to five years.

The daily added, both men have been fined 360,000 dinars each, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The prosecution charged the defendants with agreeing to complete two transactions for a company in return for receiving 180,000 dinars.