The Municipal Council will hold an ordinary session next Monday under the chairmanship of Abdullah Al-Mahri, during which members will discuss the messages received and recommendations issued by the various committees.

The members will be briefed on the responses received from the executive body to the members’ questions and suggestions, including the response of the director general of the municipality, Eng Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, to the question of the member Nasser Al-Jadaan about the development of Al-Bilajat Street, in which he indicated that the responsibility for developing this street falls under the responsibility of the Tourist Enterprises Company, as well as the jurisdiction of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Manfouhi said in his response to the question of Ms. Sharifa Al-Shalfan regarding sorting and recycling municipal solid and construction waste, that there are no contracts at the momen, regulations or mandatory decisions for sorting waste from the source, but a provision will be included to allow the contractor to sort and utilize recyclable waste instead of backfilling it.

He added that the objective of the waste sorting process is:

— To take advantage of the server materials contained within the waste components by recycling them instead of backfilling

— Extending the life of the backfill sites by reducing the area of backfill daily

— Reducing the financial cost of the waste disposal process (reducing the value of the landfill contract) for the municipality, as the sorted materials are considered an additional financial resource for the landfill contractor to be taken into account when submitting a tender for landfill

He indicated that the municipality does not currently have any contracts, regulations or mandatory decisions for the recycling of inorganic materials, noting that food waste resulting from restaurants, markets or cooperative societies is not treated.

Al-Manfouhi stressed that the municipality does not currently have any regulations or standards for dismantling buildings instead of demolishing them to benefit from their materials.