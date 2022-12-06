Municipal Council members, headed by Abdullah Al-Mahri, discussed on Monday the issue of the continued closure of traffic at the Darwaza Al-Abdul-Razzaq intersection. According to a local daily, governmental technical committees have been formed to determine treatment for the asphalt of the traffic intersection and the Darwaza tunnel.

The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport announced the development work of the intersection area at the top of Darwazat Al-Abd Al-Razzaq Tunnel and the surrounding area two months ago for a period of 90 days, provided that the repair and development works will be completed on 5 January 2023. The Council also mentioned the proposal on the construction of a plant wall around the Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City to the Al-Ahmadi Committee, as well as referred a question on private schools in Salwa, Rumaithiya and Salmiya to the Hawalli Committee.

The Municipal Council stressed the need to immediately open the traffic movement at the Darwazat Al-Abd Al-Razzaq intersection in Kuwait City, especially with the approaching national holidays and various activities in the Mubarakiya Markets area, which will lead to traffic congestion. The Council approved the request of the Public Authority for Youth to change the use of the youth center located in the Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber area, Block 4, to the Technology Business City.

Moreover, a recommendation to create an electronic archive for the municipal council was also approved, while referring to the classification of contracting companies at the municipality to the Engineering Professions Committee. The Council determined the spring break for members from 2-17 January 2023, and also refused to approve the expansion of the Abdullah Al-Hijari Mosque in Andalus.

On the other hand, the Council discussed the problems and violations in the Al-Mutlaa area, particularly with the recent construction wastage on the roads, and implemented recommendations, including the request of the Environment Public Authority to grant judicial control to the municipality inspectors and the establishment of a joint committee that includes the Ministry of Interior, the municipality and the EPA to follow up on violations in the Al-Mutlaa area. In addition, a center that will deal with daily and direct violations in Al-Mutlaa was also recommended, as well as the use of GPS technology on heavy transport vehicles, in order to easily monitor their movement. It included installation of surveillance cameras for the MOI in roads and public places to monitor construction violations.