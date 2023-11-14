In a unanimous decision, the Municipal Council has approved an amendment to the evacuation process of private schools located in private and model housing areas. The amendment, proposed by Member Nasser Al-Jadaan, focuses on amending Clause Eight of the Council’s decision to provide a more structured approach to the transfer and evacuation of these schools, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Under the new amendment, private schools are required to vacate the housing areas within a three-year period from the date the decision was issued and approved by the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs. This amendment aims to address a previous loophole that allowed some schools to exploit the clause stating “until eviction and demolition” indefinitely.

By specifying a time frame, the amendment ensures that schools will have sufficient time to build and equip alternative facilities, leaving no excuse for non-compliance. Al-Jadaan emphasized that the state has already allocated 14 sites in various investment areas, such as Jahra, Farwaniya, Fahaheel, and Mahboula, for the relocation of private schools.

Schools are encouraged to approach the Ministry of Finance to sign contracts and receive the allocated sites. Additionally, if schools wish to consider the distance for their students, they have the option to purchase land or vouchers in investment or commercial areas without any monetary charge.

The amendment also addresses the non-compliance of some schools. If these schools do not adhere to the decision, the municipality and concerned authorities have the right to cut off their electricity supply and forcibly evacuate them, treating them like any other violator.

Al-Jadaan highlighted that the initial allocation decision was made in 2010, and only three schools responded at that time. The remaining schools ignored the directive. Council President Abdullah Al-Mahri stated that the Council, along with its members, is dedicated to completing all transactions accurately in accordance with regulations and laws.

He emphasized that the Council aims to work closely with the executive branch of the municipality to address proposals and inquiries promptly, ensuring compliance with the established legal frameworks. During its relatively short existence, the Council has successfully completed a majority of regulations that directly benefit citizens.

It has also approved several laws to alleviate burdens on the public, following a citizen-centric policy. Al-Mahri emphasized that this approach will continue to shape the Council’s agenda in the coming period. The amendment to the Clause Eight of the Council’s decision marks a significant step towards ensuring the orderly evacuation of private schools in housing areas. It aims to close existing loopholes and promote compliance with the decision. The Council’s unanimous approval signals a united effort to prioritize the interests of citizens and work towards achieving a more streamlined and efficient educational infrastructure in the designated areas.