The Deputy Head of the Municipal Council, Khaled Al-Mutairi, said on Wednesday that the new hygiene regulations will be issued soon to contribute to the development of an integrated work system for waste disposal.

Al-Mutairi said during the second field visit of the Environmental Affairs Committee to Mardam Al-Salmi that intensifying the field visits helps identify the mechanisms and materials used in the filling process, adding that Al-Salmi landfill is one of the most important and largest landfills in the country, hence the importance of knowing the methods of weighing, collecting and disposing of waste in order to develop it.

Meanwhile, a member of the Municipal Council, Hassan Kamal, said in a similar statement that the Salmi landfill is used for land household waste, noting that this waste is manually sorted to extract what can be used or recycled in factories. Kamal explained that unused waste is backfilled with layers of soil in cooperation with the Environment Agency in order to avoid any future environmental impact, noting that the landfill is not allowed to fill in liquid or medical waste. He also stressed the need to take some considerations to avoid health risks to the population, workers and the environment.