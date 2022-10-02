In its meeting to be held on Monday, the Technical Committee of the Municipal Council, led by member Dr. Hassan Kamal, will discuss the proposal of two former members, Eng. Maha Al-Baghli and Mishaal Al-Hadhan, pertaining to the adoption of the fourth structural plan for the country, provided that a supplementary annex to the Silk City project (Northern Islands) will be issued later, according to a local Arab newspaper.

The members will be briefed on the 36 historical buildings of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters distributed in various governorates. Meanwhile, the committee members will discuss the request of the Public Authority for Industry to allot a space for public facilities in the Sabhan Industrial Zone, Block 1. It will constitute an area of approximately 4779 square meters to be used as a site for the establishment of a station for the treatment of industrial liquid waste.

In addition, members will also be briefed on the letter of the Ministry of Interior pertaining to the advisory agreement for the study, design and supervision services to improve the performance of the Fourth Ring Road, as well as the request to install the right of way.