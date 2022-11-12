The Ministry of Interior has caught red-handed a member of Municipal Council, a well-know businessman and an employee of the council who acted as middleman in a corruption case.

A local Arabic daily said, this comes as part of the war on corruption. The operation was carried out after intensive investigations and close monitoring.

The sources stated that “the case relates to a plot of land, and a request to register it in the name of a major company.”

“The accused have been detained and referred to the prosecution, in preparation for taking the necessary legal measures,” sources said.