The Jahra Governorate Committee in the Municipal Council approved the request of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport to allocate a proposed site to collect rainwater in the governorate in order to protect low-cost housing area from torrential rains.

The daily local reported that the committee stipulated coordination with the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries to benefit from the collected rainwater, in addition to adhering to security and safety requirements, and carrying out periodic maintenance.


