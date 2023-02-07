The Technical Committee of the Municipal Council approved the technical opinion of the waterfront project in Jahra Corniche, with the objection of member Nasser Al-Jadaan, and the abstention of member Abdullatif Al-Daei, according to Al Rai Media. The Council also approved the licensing of facilities in the investment buildings, as well as the request of the General Organization for Social Insurance to allocate land for an educational and entertainment project to be established in Jahra, amidst ongoing implementation of the project.



