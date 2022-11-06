Mughal Mahal Restaurant Kuwait in association with the Indian Embassy, organized a lunch and networking event at the Hawally outlet of the restaurant, for the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) delegation that visited Kuwait recently.

Mughal Mahal Managing Partner and Director, Ashok Kalra welcomed the delegation and delivered a speech highlighting food diplomacy, bilateral ties between India and Kuwait and commending the Indian Embassy on the initiatives undertaken to foster greater economic ties between India and Kuwait across various trade opportunities.

For his part, FIEO Chairman, Paresh Mehta shared his views on the restaurant, palatial interiors, warm service and the mouth-watering food. The delegation was overwhelmed by the hospitality, exquisite dishes and the generosity of the owners to host the special luncheon event. Later a brief one-on-one business interaction was held with the FIEO delegates and businessmen in Kuwait to further promote trade opportunities.